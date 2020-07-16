Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Clearfield worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

