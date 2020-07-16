Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Personalis worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 98.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 549,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 273,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 253,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se acquired 77,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $1,009,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

