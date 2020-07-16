Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 50.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 321.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.42. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.