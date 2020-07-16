Mark Anthony Bottini Sells 10,942 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Paychex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Paychex by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

