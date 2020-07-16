Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Entravision Communication worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Entravision Communication by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVC opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Entravision Communication has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communication will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

