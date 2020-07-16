Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,530 Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.04. Casa Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $372.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

