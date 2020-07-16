Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Uniqure worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $34,493,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 246.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 44.1% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 201,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of QURE opened at $44.90 on Thursday. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

