Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Pacific City Financial worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific City Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PCB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho acquired 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $53,594.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

