Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.