Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mimecast worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.75, a PEG ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,611.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,086 shares of company stock worth $16,640,892 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

