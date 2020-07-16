Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.