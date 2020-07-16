Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Select Bancorp worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 624,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 526,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLCT opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Select Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

