Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Secureworks worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

