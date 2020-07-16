Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 613,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AT opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Atlantic Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AT. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

In other news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice bought 17,657 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,057 shares of company stock valued at $89,047 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

