Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 27.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,944,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after buying an additional 856,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 32.0% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 602,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 146,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.72. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TACO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

