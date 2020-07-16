Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of AXT worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AXT by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a PE ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

