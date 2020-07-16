Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADES opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

