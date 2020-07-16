Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NYSE OVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

