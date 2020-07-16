Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,081 Shares of FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of FedNat worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 39.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FedNat by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in FedNat by 17.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. FedNat Holding Company has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. FedNat had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $115.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

