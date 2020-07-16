Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,079 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

