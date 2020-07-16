Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $300.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

