Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,781 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tiptree by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tiptree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Tiptree news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $36,748.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,324,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,445,864.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $25,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $115,752.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,251 shares of company stock valued at $556,656 and have sold 36,520 shares valued at $229,381. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

