Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,690,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Colliers International Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 391.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

