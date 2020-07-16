Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Regional Management worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RM stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 33.98 and a quick ratio of 33.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a market cap of $170.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $453,128.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at $558,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,827.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,144 shares of company stock worth $880,467. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

