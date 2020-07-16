Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Oil States International worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 413,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

OIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.