Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of C&F Financial worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 40.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.47. C&F Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $57.61.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.63 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

