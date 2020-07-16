Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Chemung Financial worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 416,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 395.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $30,571.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,547.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Tomson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,855 shares of company stock valued at $253,227. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemung Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

