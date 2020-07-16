Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of SB One Bancorp worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBBX opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBBX. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

