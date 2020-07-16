Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NI were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NI by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NI by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NI by 32.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.23. NI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 3.53%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

NI Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.