Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 385,189 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 385,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of VEON worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in VEON by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in VEON by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEON. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. VEON Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that VEON Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

