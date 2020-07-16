Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,747,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 137,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

