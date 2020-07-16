Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Malvern Bancorp worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia D. Corelli purchased 3,122 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,839.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $54,244.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Barrett purchased 8,535 shares of Malvern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $138,437.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,619 shares of company stock worth $332,582. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

