Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,394.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. Investar Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Investar had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 6.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

