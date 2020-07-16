L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of L.B. Foster worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in L.B. Foster by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $150.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59. L.B. Foster Co has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

L.B. Foster Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

