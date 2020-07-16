Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FREQ. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

FREQ opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $702.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,052 shares of company stock worth $1,605,589. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

