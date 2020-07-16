Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,710 shares of company stock worth $60,764 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.