Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Morphic worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Morphic by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Morphic Holding has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,775.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,903 shares of company stock worth $1,981,640 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Morphic Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.