Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

