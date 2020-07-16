Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Alico worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Alico in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alico by 61.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alico by 43.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

