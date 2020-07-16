Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

