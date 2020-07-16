Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,104 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 287.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,139,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,208 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 255.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,829,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39,916.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,005,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,815,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

