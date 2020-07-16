Deutsche Bank AG Has $26,000 Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 35,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $416,840.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Kaness purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,946 shares of company stock valued at $648,964 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

