Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 63.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRK opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Comstock Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

