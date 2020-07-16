Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

