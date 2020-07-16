Deutsche Bank AG Invests $27,000 in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

