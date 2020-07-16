Deutsche Bank AG Invests $27,000 in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 5.04. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NI Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NI Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 385,189 Shares of VEON Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 385,189 Shares of VEON Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Malvern Bancorp Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Malvern Bancorp Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corp
L.B. Foster Co Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC
L.B. Foster Co Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report