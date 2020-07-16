Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,262 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Hough III bought 5,350 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

