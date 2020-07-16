Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $379,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,808.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,124 shares of company stock valued at $442,285. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

