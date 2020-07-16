Deutsche Bank AG Has $29,000 Position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

