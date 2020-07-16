Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,427 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 565.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.19%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

