Deutsche Bank AG Sells 170,195 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,195 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMX. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of HIMX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $674.95 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

